Premier Mounts Bulks Up 2011 Catalog

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts has released its new 2011 full-line product catalog. It's packed with information on products ranging from the quick-release SpiroLock projector mounts and iPad mounts to custom video wall mounts.

"Our new 2011 product catalog demonstrates the engineering innovation and tremendous depth of our product line," said Lee Dodson, president of Premier Mounts. "We have and continue to work diligently to offer the strongest mounting products line in the AV industry and the best total customer experience."

Premier Mounts added to the catalog close to 50 new products and more than 150 pages of new mounting innovations. Some of the highlights include:

• The new SpiroLock line of low-profile projector mounts

• An expanded line of modular video wall frames

• A full line of UNI short-throw projector wall mounts with optional audio

• Many new accessories for Rental & Staging

• A/V shelving for our P-Series of low-profile flat-panel mounts

• A new line of iPad mounts with 10 mounting options to choose from

The new catalog is designed to be a better tool than ever, with features that include a more comprehensive quick reference guide and catalog index, and an improved table of contents. Thorough answers to FAQs are provided to simplify product selection. A glossary neatly defines common industry terms and standards, and extra-large photos and feature call-outs are clearly laid out to make it easier to learn about each product. Also new are product featurette pages to give the inside scoop on Premier Mounts products, their applications and more.

Catalog Fun Facts

The 2011 Premier Mounts full-line product catalog took four months to complete. In production of the catalog the team:

• Shot 3000+ product photos

• Created 166 more catalog pages than last year's catalog

• Introduced 50 new products

During the four months the catalog team consumed:

• 30 dozen donuts

• 20 dozen chocolate croissants with powder sugar

• 36 large pizzas

• 16 pounds of Gummy Bears

• And don't forget the more than 60 Starbucks coffee runs

Reserve your 2011 Premier Mounts Catalog today by calling 800.368.9700 or ordering online.