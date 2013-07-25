BenQ Launches MX661 Projector for BYOD Applications

The What: BenQ America Corp. has launched its new MX661 projector. Designed for corporate applications, the device features 3,000 lumens of brightness, a 13000:1 contrast ratio, and energy-saving technology to lower the projector's total cost of ownership (TCO).





Delivering one billion colors, the MX661 offers Colorific image quality for accurate, crisp, and long-lasting color. With the MX661, BenQ is also introducing its latest version of QPresenter — the wireless software app that lets presenters and participants share files directly from their handheld devices.

The What Else: To balance superior image quality with today's Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) requirements, BenQ's MX661 uses XGA native resolution to bring more picture details to the screen. When paired with the QPresenter app, up to four participants can collaborate and share documents, photos, and Internet content directly from their tablets to the boardroom's projection display. Users can also collaborate on Office and iWork documents, capture live photos, as well as upload and download files directly from iTunes, Dropbox, or their email accounts.

The Why: "Our new MX661 is designed to make meeting spaces more connected, collaborative, and simpler to set up," said Kristin Kennedy, associate vice president, U.S. Sales at BenQ America Corp. "The projector accommodates any of today's BYOD scenarios, provides remote maintenance and monitoring functions, and even incorporates BenQ's forward-thinking SmartEco technology to lower the device's energy consumption. Now today's digital workspaces can enjoy the latest in display and wireless device integration without increasing installation time or total cost of ownership."

One More Thing: With BenQ's SmartEco technology, corporate users gain more brightness, more features, and enhanced performance at a lower TCO. When using the projector's "SmartEco" mode, the MX661 automatically adjusts lamp power by up to 70 percent to use just the right amount of brightness, resulting in an amazing 6,500 hours of lamp life without compromising picture quality. To further reduce power consumption, an "Eco Blank" mode allows presenters to blank out the screen whenever projection isn't needed, while a "No Source Detected" mode automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes. In "Standby" mode, the projector will lower power consumption to less than 0.5 W during periods of inactivity, providing even more energy savings.

The Bottom Line: For complete connectivity, the MX661 features options such as HDMI and RJ45 ports, which enable inputs from several sources, while a microphone slot, audio in and out jacks, and 2-W speakers provide big sound capabilities to make the device an ideal AV projection solution.The MX661 is available now at an MSRP of $859.