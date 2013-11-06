NSCA Redesigns Website for Electronic Systems Industry

NSCA has designed a new website to make it easier for members and industry professionals to find the information they need to run a better systems integration business.

Feedback from members about the most valuable NSCA data and resources provided direction for NSCA’s branding project over the last year, leading to a focus on providing business resources and solutions to the electronic systems industry.

On the updated website, members and non-members will find policy updates and regulatory news, research data and industry trends, and training resources for business management and leadership. www.nsca.org also makes it easy for other industry professionals to locate low-voltage systems integrators for upcoming projects.

“As part of NSCA’s promise to systems integrators to serve as ‘Your Voice, Your Business Resource, Your Trusted Advisor,’ this theme guided the entire website redesign project,” said NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson.

NSCA’s website features interactive state legislative maps with summaries of legislation across the country, a guide to state licensing laws for low-voltage systems, and a list of NAICS/SOC codes. It also features a way for members to share their own news and projects through the Systems Showcase on the homepage.

NSCA’s upgrade allows users to download hundreds of business documents, forms, and templates in the Essentials Online Library. It also features forecasts and reports, an updated job board for commercial electronic systems professionals to list job openings, and a list of member discounts.

NSCA also uses its new website to provide information about upcoming regional and national events, networking opportunities, member meetings, industry forums, and free webinars.

The new website will also showcase NSCA’s blogs, which cover business insights and government affairs.

With a more interactive, user-friendly interface, and an online chat system that puts site visitors directly in touch with NSCA staff members, the reorganized and redesigned WWW.NSCA.ORG provides commercial electronic systems professionals with information and resources to generate more revenue, create efficient processes and improve staff efficiency and productivity.