JR Lighting Design grandMA2 Light Consoles

JR Lighting Design, Inc. recently added two grandMA2 light consoles to its production rental inventory.

JR Lighting Design is an authorized A.C.T Lighting dealer selling their portfolio of products, including Clay Paky fixtures, MDG foggers and hazers, and Tourflex entertainment cabling.

“We have sold MA Lighting products before, but we didn’t have any in our production rental inventory,” said JR Lighting Design President Jason Reberski.

JR Lighting Design is an authorized A.C.T Lighting dealer selling their portfolio of products, including Clay Paky fixtures, MDG foggers and hazers, and Tourflex entertainment cabling.

“We’ve supported A.C.T’s product line from a sales standpoint and are now supporting it from a production rental standpoint,” said Reberski.