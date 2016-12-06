Jenne to Host Educational Event for Resellers, Integrators, MSPs

Jenne, Inc., a value-added distributor of technology products and solutions, will host a Jenne Connect learning event in Santa Ana, CA on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at the Embassy Suites Santa Ana.

This free educational event for value-added resellers, integrators, and managed service providers features presentations from some of Jenne’s leading manufacturers whose products Jenne distributes. Participants include Digium, Extreme Networks, Konftel, Lifesize, Logitech, Plantronics, Spectalink, Status Solutions, Vault America, and Vidyo.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 6 p.m. Lunch is provided as well as a cocktail reception at the conclusion of the event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendance is limited, so pre-registration is required. To register, contact Debbie Chen, tradeshows and events specialist, at dchen@jenne.com, or call (800) 422-6191.

Attendees of the Jenne Connect Orange County event will be eligible to win a number of great prizes, including American Express gift cards, a Fitbit Charge HR, and a Voyager 5200 UC headset.