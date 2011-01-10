Stage Research Updates Light Shop as New Website

NORTHFIELD, OH—Stage Research is updating Light Shop, its online database of everything lighting, to be a website instead of an application. The company is in the final testing stages of the update and will be extending a free, three-month trial to lighting and theater professionals.

“We decided to release our entire database of lighting fixtures, gobos, gels, and bulbs to the lighting community at no charge,” says Stage Research co-founder, Carlton Guc. “Light Shop is constantly refreshed with current industry data and is useful for finding specific information quickly and easily.”

Users will be able to find replacement bulbs for thousands of fixtures, find the right gobo for their design from over 10,000 manufacturers’ stock patterns, download a PDF manual for a console, read latest news on latest product announcements, and get the scoop on upcoming industry Events

“In addition, the new Light Shop Online application will integrate into our SoftPlot and LightFactory software for design and show execution,” he explains. “Customers can collect and build a ‘project’ that can be imported into SoftPlot or LightFactory to either build or run a show. Light Shop Online is truly a one-stop shop for lighting data and photometric calculators.”

During the three-month trial period, the entire Light Shop experience is free of charge, Guc emphasizes. Following this beta period, general data will remain free and a yearly subscription (to be announced) will be in effect for specific data.