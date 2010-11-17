Biamp Expands In Oregon

BEAVERTON, OR—Biamp Systems has moved to a larger facility in its home city Beaverton, OR. The new 70,000-square-foot location doubles the size of Biamp’s training facilities and is home to the company’s main manufacturing floor. This move has precipitated the addition of several new staff members in the manufacturing, engineering, and marketing departments for U.S. and international locations over the last 12 months.



The new location expands Biamp’s green practices, as its manufacturing process has gone reusable.

“With our need to add new people and increase production capacity, we made the decision to expand our corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities here in Beaverton,” said Steve Metzger, president of Biamp. “Our people are our greatest asset, and the new facility allows us to assure that our growth in development and production can remain under one roof.”

Paul Jaussi, manufacturing engineering manager, explained that the company began the move in March 2010, relocating the whole manufacturing process in two phases without a single day of interrupted production. “This new location has allowed us to better use the space for manufacturing, as well as quality control. We are now geared for growth and willingly could double in size within this new location.”

The company’s training facilities include two large classrooms with all the means to teach users and sales staff the intricacies of Biamp’s products.

The new location also expands Biamp’s “green” practices, as its manufacturing process has gone reusable. Gina Napoli, Biamp’s VP of marketing, explained, “Biamp recycles all manufacturing extras, and all our packaging is made with recycled materials. This gives our 186 global employees the satisfaction of knowing that we’re doing our part to be green.”

Blossom Conducts Promotion

TORONTO, ON, CAN—More than 10,000 copies of Blossom Learning’s “Online Applied Smart Board Course” were accessed for free during the company’s September to Remember Back to School promotion program. 10,000 teachers from U.S. and Canada registered to receive their free eight-chapter online course, and half have already begun using it.

FCC Protects White Spaces

WASHINGTON, DC—The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made a decision that will protect wireless microphone users from interference from “white space devices.” The Memorandum Opinion and Order reserves two TV channels nationwide for wireless microphone use. These are off-limits to UHF Band Devices that operate in the white spaces between assigned TV stations. Largescale users would be able to achieve extended protection for specific events through the geo-location database prescribed by the FCC in 2008.

“It’s clear that the FCC carefully considered the needs of wireless microphone users while crafting this Order,” said Sandy LaMantia, president and CEO of Shure Incorporated. “The reserved channels will provide a safe harbor in which musicians, small theaters, houses of worship, and businesses can operate their wireless microphone systems without interference from new TV Band Devices.”