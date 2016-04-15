JBL Professional Introduces the Eon One Linear-Array PA System

JBL Eon One PA System

JBL Professional has unveiled its Eon One linear-array PA system. The Eon One combines the superior sound quality of a professional system with the convenience and streamlined look of a compact, column-style solution. Featuring Bluetooth audio, a six-channel mixer, and a chassis that can be carried with one hand, Eon One is designed for touring musicians and DJs, coffee houses, fitness studios, and corporate environments.

The Eon One has an unobstructed 10-inch bass-reflex subwoofer to deliver accurate low-frequency response that is well suited for DJs and playing back recorded music. The high-frequency section features JBL’s patent-pending Directivity Control Geometry, which optimizes the spacing and angles of the six two-inch high-frequency drivers. This creates even front-to-back coverage, ensuring that everyone in the listening area hears the sound accurately and consistently.

The built-in, six-channel mixer enables users to connect microphones, instruments, keyboards, and other sources. The mixer also features bass, treble, and reverb controls to optimize the sound. Bluetooth audio streaming makes it easy to play back recorded music from smartphones and tablets.

The high-frequency section and two spacers fit conveniently into the base unit, providing a streamlined package that is easy to carry with one hand. Users can set up the system quickly, choosing the right number of spacers to optimize the sound for each application. Two spacers provide a long throw for live performances and large crowds, while only a single spacer is needed for conferences, gyms, and medium-sized groups. For small meetings and intimate events, users can place the high-frequency section directly atop the base unit.

“The Eon One provides a sleek, highly portable solution without compromise,” said Craig Lambrecht of Harman Professional Solutions. “The Eon One was created by the same engineers behind the breakthrough technologies found in our flagship loudspeakers and reference monitors. We’re excited to bring world-class JBL sound quality to even more musicians and venues through this new form factor.”