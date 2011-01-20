February Newsmakers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—WIRELESS RONIN has promoted SCOTT W. KOLLER, the company’s current president and COO, to serve as the company’s president and CEO. In April 2010, James C. (Jim) Granger advised the company of his intention to retire as CEO and as a director. The company also announced that STEPHEN F. BIRKE would take the position of chairman of the board. Birke replaces Gregory T. Barnum in that role; however, Barnum will continue to serve as a director of the company, as chairman of the audit committee and as a member of the executive committee.

HAMPTON, NJ—KRAMER ELECTRONICS has promoted KENT CAWTHORNE to vice president of sales for both the Kramer and Sierra Video brands. Cawthorne joined Kramer in 2008 with an extensive background in AV and broadcast sales. He began his career as a sales manager at the dealer level in the pro AV channel, focused on developing customer relationships for broadcast, production, corporate and educational customers.



Kramer Electronic’s Kent Cawthorne

CARLSBAD, CA—THE AVC GROUP has appointed JIM HARDIMAN to the position of vice president of engineering. Hardiman comes to The AVC Group from Harman International, where he served as vice president of engineering for the Harman Specialty Group from 2005 until 2008 and then as vice president, consumer global engineering for Harman International, Consumer Group.

VAN NUYS, CA—AVAD has hired JIM BARTON as senior director, sales and vendor management. Prior to joining AVAD, Barton was with Bose Corporation for 10 years, where he held a variety of positions, most recently as unit business manager for Bose BUILT-INvisible Group.



NEW MILFORD, CT—MAGENTA RESEARCH has promoted ROB MUDDIMAN to director of international sales. He initially joined Magenta in April 2009 as the European sales and marketing manager where he grew the European business over 40 percent each year, successfully expanding Magenta’s reach into the region. Prior to joining Magenta, Muddiman spent several years as general manager for a Pan European team at Sony.



Magenta Research’s Rob Muddiman

CHATSWORTH, CA—SANYO has appointed ANNIE SUNSERI to the position of distribution channel manager of the Sanyo presentation technologies group. Most recently, Sunseri was an account manager at Kaleidescape, a regional sales manager for business products at Hitachi, and held a series of sales and marketing management positions with InFocus.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—ALPHA VIDEO has hired KURT LUNDBLAD as senior broadcast engineer and MATTHEW NOLAN as digital signage project manager. During his 20-plus years as a broadcast engineer, Lundblad has worked at Fox Networks, Sony Systems Integration, and Ascent media. Nolan joins Alpha Video as a project manager after managing the nation-wide deployment of information technology systems at Bailiwick Data Systems.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—DIGITECH has appointed TIFFANY FELTENBERGER as marketing manager. Most recently, Feltenberger was director of product management at Covario, where she managed five major corporate product lines, including three new products that were in development.



Digitech’s Tiffany Feltenberger



PUTNAM, CT —RATIONAL ACOUSTICS has added JOHN ALDRICH in the role of technical support specialist. Prior to joining Rational Acoustics, Aldrich was a computer IT specialist at Inet where he installed and maintained network systems for a variety of businesses and supported clients in their operation.