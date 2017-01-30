JBL Launches Intonato 24 Studio Monitor Management Tuning System

The What: At NAMM 2017, Harman Professional Solutions introduced the JBL Intonato 24 Monitor Management Tuning System, a comprehensive solution for setup, precise automated calibration, and complete control of monitoring systems in stereo, surround, and immersive audio production rooms.

JBL Intonato 24 Monitor Management Tuning System

The What Else: Intonato 24 includes a calibration microphone and Automated Speaker Calibration process that “tunes” each speaker to compensate for speaker placement and room acoustics, delivering neutral response to the mix position–even in less-than-ideal work spaces. The result is a finely tuned system that takes the guesswork out of mixing by tackling room-related low-frequency issues and precisely matching the level and “time-of-flight” from each speaker to the mix position.

“While the approach to control room monitoring has remained relatively consistent over the years, audio signal paths, production workflows, and production spaces have evolved tremendously,” said Peter Chaikin, director, recording solutions at Harman International. “With Intonato 24, JBL set out to create the heart of a complete next-generation system that takes control room monitoring to the next level, empowering content creators to produce consistently superior output regardless of the spaces where they find themselves—or the formats they are asked to deliver.”

Intonato 24 comes standard with the most I/O in its class, according to the company, and features flexible internal routing and a mixer to provide enhanced monitoring flexibility. With the power to manage monitoring systems of up to 24 speakers—including up to four subwoofers that can be assigned as “Bass Management” subs with selectable crossover settings—Intonato 24 is compatible with all monitoring formats including stereo, 5.1, 7.1, and makes immersive monitoring possible in any control room. In addition, it features the ability to patch, route, and selectively monitor any combination of 24 analog, 24 digital, and 256 networked sources including Dante via an optional interface.

An graphical user interface allows for control of Intonato 24 from Mac, Windows, and a range of tablets. Complete configurations, including speaker setup parameters, EQ, subwoofer settings, input source patching, and down-mix preferences can be stored as “profiles” and “scenes” and instantly recalled (even mid-session) to meet the requirements of specific projects and clients. The optional Intonato Desktop Controller puts monitor system control at your fingertips, providing control of system volume, recall of user-configured scenes, activation of speaker mutes and solos, and other frequently used features.

Intonato 24 pairs with JBL 7 Series and JBL M2 Master Reference studio monitors to create a complete monitoring system designed for immersive audio production in control rooms of any size. While Intonato 24 was designed as the hub of JBL’s new 7 Series installed reference monitor system, the unit can be used with any passive or powered speaker. In addition, Harman BLU link network protocol allows Intonato 24 to be digitally networked with Crown power amplifiers and an assortment of system components.

The Bottom Line: Housed in a 2U rack-mount enclosure, Intonato 24 can calibrate and control systems of up to 24 speakers with customized recallable routing of up to 24 sources selected from 24 dedicated analog, 24 digital, and 256 networked audio sources. Included software and an optional desktop controller put the system’s monitoring features at the user’s fingertips.

The JBL Intonato 24 will be available through authorized resellers starting in February 2017, with the optional Intonato Remote becoming available mid-year.