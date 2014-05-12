JBL Enters Paging Horn Market with CSS-H15 and CSS-H30 Models

The What: Harman’s JBL Professional has launched its new CSS-H15 (15-Watt) and CSS-H30 (30-Watt) paging horns—the first products from JBL specifically designed for the commercial sound paging horn market.

The What Else: The new JBL CSS-H paging horns are ideal for public address systems, announcement/paging, intercom, security, alarm, and industrial applications. Constructed of sturdy ABS with corrosion‐resistant all-stainless-steel mounting bracket and hardware, both models include a built‐in UL registered multi‐tap transformer (15‐Watt for the H15, 30‐Watt for the H30) for use with 70V and 100V distributed speaker lines, with a screwdriver adjustable tap switch, and a bypass position for direct 8-ohm operation.

The Why: “Many of our systems integration customers utilize paging horns in their projects, and now they will have access to these top-quality, high-intelligibility, cost-competitive paging horns from JBL at their disposal,” said Rick Kamlet, senior manager of commercial sound for JBL Professional. “The JBL CSS-H paging horns provide excellent voice range clarity for a variety of environments.”

The Bottom Line: The CSS-H paging horns further expand JBL Professional’s lineup of cost-effective CSS Commercial Solutions Speakers, adding to the collection that already includes CSS-8000 Series ceiling speakers, CSS-1S/T surface-mount speaker, and the JBL Commercial-branded CSM mixers, CSR remotes, CSPM paging microphones, CSA amplifier, the new CSMA mixer-amplifiers, and other products that are all designed for the needs of a wide range of commercial applications.