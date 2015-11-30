JB&A Now Offering Draper Products

Draper has partnered with California-based JB&A Distribution to make its projection screens and related AV products available through its channels across the U.S.

JB&A is a distributor, channel partner, and solutions provider that specializes in digital media management, IP/streaming, digital projection, and connectivity solutions.



“Having JB&A on the Draper team really made sense to us," said Lee Denhart, field sales manager at Draper. "We see it as a win-win. JB&A can bring Draper products into play in a lot of new channels and markets, which is very exciting for us, and we can give them projection’s most powerful tool: TecVision!”



Nick Smith, JB&A Distribution’s director of media technologies, North America, said, “We are excited to offer the Draper product family to our North American reseller channel. Draper’s best-in-class projection screens and projector mounts are the perfect fit to round out JB&A’s robust display technology solutions. Draper has a long history of bringing high-quality screens to the market, further completing our ‘creation-to-display solutions’ for the digital display market.”