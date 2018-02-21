James Loudspeaker Names John Bishop Director, Architectural Audio Services

James Loudspeaker has appointed industry veteran John Bishop to a newly created consulting role as director, architectural audio services. Bishop will focus on developing application and sales engineering assets designed to advance James Loudspeaker’s training and presentation programs. Bishop will provide key account support for initial system design and proposal development, and be available for direct jobsite work when applicable.

Bishop will be a training resource on behalf of James Loudspeaker for sales reps, dealers, architects, and designers. He will also continue in his current role as president of b/a/s/ (Bishop Architectural-entertainment Services), a New England-based independent technical rep firm representing fine brands related to premium architectural entertainment systems.

In his new role, Bishop will work closely with James Loudspeaker CEO Mark Schafle and his executive team to develop application and sales engineering tools designed to advance the company’s training and presentation programs. In support of the integrator community, Bishop will be a resource for indoor and outdoor audio system design. He will also be available to assist in the specification of architectural cinemas and media rooms, where his extensive background in projection and screen technology along with acoustics will be directed toward achieving the best possible cinematic experience for those spaces.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have this opportunity, expanding my role in the James Loudspeaker legacy of growth and innovation,” Bishop said. “And I love our motto: ‘James Loudspeaker, we don’t cut corners, we weld them.’ I intend to adopt that same philosophy and provide new and innovative tools to support our sales channel.”