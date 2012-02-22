Hiperwall to Present with NEC at DSE

Hiperwall will be a presenting partner with NEC Display Solutions of America and Christie Visual Environments at the Digital Signage Expo to be held March 6-9, 2012 in Las Vegas.

The three video wall industry experts will present “Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices,” moderated by Jonathan Brawn, principal and co-owner of Brawn Consulting.

Hiperwall CEO, Jeff Greenberg; Christie Visual Environments business development manager, Mitchell Rosenberg; and NEC Display Solutions of America national director of solutions sales and operations, Michael Ferrer, will begin the “Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices” with an overview of the available technologies in tiled displays from hardware-based processors to software-based processors to the use of digital signage software in place of a processor, as well as a brief look at the developments in video wall displays.

The session, scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, 2012 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., will be moderated by Jonathan Brawn, who will follow the presenters for a panel discussion to answer questions about video wall technologies and deployment.

“Greenberg was asked to join this panel to represent a new paradigm in video wall technology – the software based video wall processor,” said Jonathan Brawn, principal with Brawn Consulting. "This type of technology has the potential to allow expansion of many video wall projects, and should be a consideration as part of any proposed video wall system. This means it should be well represented to the attendees at DSE 2012."

Hiperwall’s video wall software system will be demonstrated in the in the TTUFF Technologies booth #1236 and the Digital Signage Federation booth #300. The Hiperwall software eliminates the need for complex hardware, making large scale visualization solutions available to a broader range of companies and government agencies.

The Hiperwall software system will display still images up to 1GB resolution or larger, HD videos, live HD video streams and PC applications, turning a bank of monitors into an ultra-high resolution video wall. Multiple feeds can be displayed on the wall simultaneously and users can reposition and resize each feed as easily as moving and resizing windows on a PC desktop. Each feed can be scaled up for viewing on several monitors or the entire wall instantly depending upon the user’s discretion.

“TTUFF Technologies is committed to working and collaborating directly with the leading display, integration, content authoring, management and delivery partners in the digital signage industry,” said Doug Wismer, vice president of sales and marketing for TTUFF Technologies. “Hiperwall’s unique approach to digital signage not only addresses the management of content but also the acquisition and distribution of real time data from multiple sources.”