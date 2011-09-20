Biamp Launches Dialer App for iOS Devices

Beaverton, OR--Biamp Systems announced that The Biamp Dialer App has been approved for sale in the Apple App Store.

Designed to integrate with both analog and VoIP telephone systems, The Biamp Dialer App allows end users to operate an Audia- or Nexia-integrated phone system from an Apple iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch, and conveniently carry their conference settings with them anywhere.

The application provides an intuitive interface with a number of phone features, including a numeric dialpad, send and receive level adjusters, a number of common telephone controls and even the ability to dial directly from the contact list stored on the device.

“System controls no longer need to reside permanently in a boardroom,” said Graeme Harrison, vice president, international sales, Biamp Systems. “Personal electronics now allow us to customize them for our needs and integrate them in to our lives (address book, email, contacts, schedule, etc.) and be truly connected no matter where we are.”

“With the Biamp Dialer App, we're very excited to deliver the next evolution of convenient control to those who regularly interface with our products,” said Ron Camden, vice president, North American sales, Biamp Systems. "We introduced daVinci control when every room had a computer, and now, as the iPad becomes ubiquitous, we are happy to provide a iOS tool that makes it even easier for the end-user to start a conference."