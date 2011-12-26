DSF Presents “State of the Industry” Webcast

The Digital Signage Federation will present a Webcast entitled, “The State of the Digital Signage Industry: A Short Look Back and a Long Look Forward.” Presented by Margot Myers, director, Education & Training, and Steven K. Platt, director & research fellow at Platt Retail Institute (PRI), the Webcast will take place on Wednesday, January 18th, at 2pm EDT.

The hour-long event will not only feature PRI’s presentation of its Northern American Digital Signage Index (NADSI) for 2011 Q4, a measure of industry business and activity, but the free session will also examine key digital communications trends for 2012, how to aggregate consumer data to build a singular customer view, and the components and benefits of digital marketing systems.

“The DSF is committed to providing educational opportunities that benefit our members’ businesses, and PRI’s industry analysis and trends overview will help attendees better prepare their own business strategies for success in 2012,” said Brian Gorg, executive director of DSF.

Registration for this and all of DSF’s free Webinars is available on the DSF Web site at www.digitalsignagefederation.org. Register for the January 18th event online at https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/117479970.

Mark your calendars for the other upcoming DSF webinars in 2012:

· January 17th: “Putting Digital Signage to Work for You, Part II,” in conjunction with the DSE.

· January 18th: “The State of the Digital Signage Industry,” presented by PRI

· February 15th: “Digital Signage in the Workplace: What Works & Why,” presented by Jude Carter, director of Marketing, Marlin Company

· March 14th: “Persuasion Along the Path to Purchase: Engaging Customers in the Age of Digital Media,” presented by Kim Sarubbi, president and CEO, Saddle Ranch Digital

· April 18th: “The Evolving Role of the Distributor in Digital Signage,” presented by Sam Taylor, chair of the DSF Distribution Committee, and EVP and COO of Almo Professional A/V