ISE Best of Show–Digital Signage– Last Call for Entries

The ISE show in Amsterdam, that will take place February 9-12, is gearing up to be another blockbuster event in the AV world– including for digital signage. Last year’s show– a joint venture of InfoComm and CEDIA– had almost 60,000 registered attendees at the Amsterdam RAI. The event just keeps getting bigger and better.

Returning to this year’s ISE: NewBay Media’s ISE Best of Show Awards, for the brands AV Technology, Residential Systems, and Digital Signage. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the ISE 2016 show. The winners will be selected by panels of professional users and editors, based on information provided by the nominated companies as well as booth visits during the show.

ISE Exhibitor companies have been entering their Digital Signage products– but the deadline is nigh. Entries must be in by February 3rd. Click here to enter.