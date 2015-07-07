ISE Appoints Two New Board Members

Integrated Systems Events, organizers of the Integrated Systems Europe trade exhibition, has appointed two new members to its board. Ollie French of Future Automation and Tobias Lang of LANG AG joined the nine-person ISE board of directors effective July 1.

L to R: Tobias Lang, Mike Blackman, Ollie French

French works as the commercial director for Future Automation, a manufacturer of motorized and non-motorized mounting and concealing solutions for televisions and projectors primarily in the residential sector. Lang serves as CEO of LANG AG, a German-based AV sales, rental, and solution provider of visual presentation technology. As manufacturers, both French and Lang joined the board on a fixed term basis.



"It's extremely important that we get a fresh point of view and input into our strategic development," said ISE managing director Mike Blackman. "This is why board members who are also manufacturers work with us for a two-year period."Blackman thanked the outgoing board members, Jon LeBlanc, formerly of Russound, and Damien Weissenburger, director of professional systems at Sony.



The Integrated Systems Europe board of directors comprises nine members: David Labuskes, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International (ISE chair) Don Gilpin, executive director and COO, CEDIA (ISE secretary treasurer); Terry Friesenborg, chief global officer, InfoComm International; Wendy Griffiths, executive director, CEDIA EMEA; Larry Pexton, president, Triad Speakers; Jay Rogina, principal, Spinitar; Wolfgang Lenz, president, Comm-Tec; Tobias Lang, CEO, LANG AG; and Ollie French, commercial director, Future Automation.