ISE 2018 News: BenQ to Demonstrate ‘Advanced’ Projector and Interactive Signage

Highlights will include the BenQ IL550 Interactive LCD/LED flat panel, the Google Jamboard whiteboard, BenQ PL553 video wall, and its LU9915 BlueCore Laser Projector.

BenQ, has announced it will be showcasing a range of projector and signage solutions for the home, education, retail and corporate market, in what will be its ninth consecutive year attending ISE 2018.

Solutions on display (located: 5-U20) will include the BenQ IL550 Interactive LCD/LED flat panel, which uses infrared (IR technology), multiple touchpoints and over 50,000 hours life.

The IL is also equipped with BenQ exclusive X-Sign cloud based content management software to help users create, schedule and display digital signage content across various templates. The Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) application controls multiple displays simultaneously through the local network and coordinates content within the same LAN environment.

Jamboard

Also on display, serving both the corporate and education markets, BenQ will be showing the Google Jamboard (lead picture) – the 55 inch, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) touch-enabled smart digital whiteboard. The Jamboard is aimed at enhancing collaboration within corporate environments and classrooms in a fast, efficient and productive way without complicated set-up or training.

BenQ PL553

The BenQ PL553 video wall solution is, according to the firm, offering one of the slimmest bezels in the world at an ultra narrow 1.8mm. The 4K PL is optimised for the “finest” image quality and “easiest content management,” according to the firm.

LU9915

The LU9915 BlueCore Laser Projector will also be on show. Features include 10,000 ANSI-lumen brightness and 100,000:1 contrast ratio for “brilliant” viewing experiences. The BlueCore laser engine also supports 360° or portrait installation and 24/7 operation with dramatically improved durability. It is compatible with a selection of lenses for a wide range of installation possibilities, captivating audiences at museums, entertainment venues and large corporate spaces.

4K Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) series – The new BenQ RP750K and RP860K are 4K solutions for education and corporate environments. The pioneering IFPs are equipped with instant plug and play, multi-platform compatibility, 20-point multi-touch, smart eye-care and handwriting recognition.

BlueCore laser light source projectors – BenQ’s LK970, LW890UST and LU950 will be on display todemonstrate true 4K UHD detail and the power of maintenance-free light sources. These projectors are ideal for retail, education, corporate or museum installations with H/V lens shift, big zoom, 360° projection and portrait capability.

This was originally published on AV Technology Europe’s site. Stay up to date on all ISE 2018 news with the NewBay Media team.