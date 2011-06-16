CHRISTIE 4K DLP Projector

The Christie D4K35 projector has just debuted at InfoComm 2011, and, according to Christie, “with it arrives 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution, performance, and image quality for the Pro-AV market. Targeted at applications requiring ultra-high resolution and the highest brightness available – including amusement parks, large auditoriums, museums, planetariums, virtual reality settings, and automotive designers using CAD – the Christie D4K35 projector delivers 35,000 lumens with DLP® quality and reliability.”

Equipped with Quad 3G serial digital inputs, the Christie D4K35 displays 12-bit (4:4:4) 4K images while its twin HDMI inputs, which deploy industrial DVI connectors, provide functionality for Blu-ray, HD and other 2K sources. And with different lamp options ranging from 13,000 to 35,000 lumens, the Christie D4K35 is adaptable for all light levels.

“The Christie D4K35 is the first 4K DLP® projector released to the world for non-cinema applications,” said George Tsintzouras, senior director of product management, Business Products, Christie. “With DLP® color, contrast, performance, and quality, the Christie D4K35 offers the market access to pristine, true-to-life color and brightness that will take large screen projection to heights not attainable with other 4K technologies.”

“With more than four times the number of pixels as 2K projectors, the Christie D4K35 also overcomes the need to manage 2 x 2 tiled arrays of projection in order to display 4K resolution,” added Tsintzouras.

The Christie D4K35 can also display triple flash 3D with 1080p and 2K sources up-scaled to 4K; the input format matches all available 3D video sources without requiring costly extra lens hardware.

Christie D4K35 features:

- 4K resolution for the Pro-AV market

- 3-chip DLP® provides longer lifetime and richer color reproduction than other 4K technologies

- 35,000 lumens

- Triple flash 3D at 24Hz and 30Hz for 1080p and 2K sources up-scaled to 4K (2 projectors needed)

- 2000:1 contrast ratio

- Automatic lamp alignment optimizes lamp life, output and screen brightness

- Lens adjusted and focused using remote control

- Cleanable optical engine lowers maintenance costs

For more information: www.christiedigital.com