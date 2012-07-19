PSNI Wraps PVP Champions Summit

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) recently wrapped its third annual PVP Champions Summit.
- The event, this year held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago, was an opportunity for the PSNI Preferred Vendor Partners (PVPs) to present their companies' branding messages, current and new product lines, and value propositions to PSNI affiliate system integrations companies.
- Affiliates learned what is new with PSNI Preferred Vendors and how different departments within the system integration company benefit from the relationships. In turn, PVPs can gain nuances about industry trends by conversing with PSNI affiliates.
- Mike Landrum, PSNI chairman and CEO of PSNI affiliate Technical Innovation, said "Buying from our PVPs benefits PSNI companies by reducing the amount of products technical operations employees have to learn and support. This is a huge advantage for any PSNI systems integrator and even more so for those of us who sell, install and support across multiple locations. Likewise, PSNI affiliates purchasing from our PVPs helps us support our fellow affiliates as well. When one affiliate is called to provide support to another, we all know the same products. Finally, there is nothing that compares to the personal relationships PSNI affiliates have with our PVPs. When we need something, we know we can pick up the phone. That is a big bonus for all PSNI customers."
- Tom Roberts, co-director of PSNI and director of PSNI's PVP Program, said, "This is the most important meeting of the year for our PVP program. The conversations that take place during this summit are critical to the growth and vision of our associated companies. They develop efficient, executable and profitable go-forward strategies created from a singular vision—a vision where both the affiliate and vendor can truly come together as one."
- The three-day conference included presentations from Anixter, Belden, Bosch, BTX, Chief Manufacturing, Christie, Draper, Fujinon, Kramer, Middle Atlantic Products, Panasonic, ScanSource Communications, Synnex and Winsted.