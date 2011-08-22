TV One Intros Scaling Routing Switcher

Erlanger, KY--TV One will be featuring their new C3-340 Series CORIO matrix at IBC 2011, to be held in Amsterdam on September 9-13.

The new C3-340 offers a firmware-based video routing, switching, and video conversion platform. 16 AV universal module slots are available and the CORIO matrix automatically recognizes the modules inserted as an input or output module. There is no dedicated input or output slots when using 2-Channel DVI-U or 3G-SDI modules. It can be configured up to 32 I/O combinations using 3G-SDI/DVI-U connection combinations and up to 64 I/O’s are possible utilizing only HD-SDI modules. This flexibility allows end user configurations to be based on their own needs instead of the router forcing a certain setup and limited configuration, according to the company.

Additional DVI-U or 3G-SDI modules can be added later in open slots without having to re-set the router. All AV modules are hot swappable and recognized for immediate auto configuration.

The CORIO matrix also provides Up, Down and Cross conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats thru 3G-SDI. The modules selected determine what format will be accommodated and the matrix size. Signal parameters of the incoming video may be adjusted. All settings are stored in nonvolatile memory and are retained even when power is switched off. User defined presets are also available to customize settings for various applications.

All the functions can be controlled via serial connection via RS-232/422/485, USB or IP. Windows software is provided. A front panel LCD option allows for simple direct setup. Third party controllers permit a wide choice of control options. The unit is housed in a standard 4RU rackmount case and features an optional redundant hot swappable internal PSU and power inlet.

The new C3-340 CORIO matrix is part of the huge variety of product offerings from the CORIO 2 and CORIO 3 Technology ranges and will be on demonstration and display at the IBC 2011 Exhibition.