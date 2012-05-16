Cerami Appoints Regional Director in DC

Washington, DC--Christopher J. Pollock has been named regional director of Cerami & Associates office in Washington, located at 2000 L Street NW, Washington DC 20036.

Cerami's project portfolio includes VeriSign's Headquarters in Reston, 3 White Flint North and the National Institute of Health's Building 10 in Bethesda, Yorktown High School in Arlington, and the U.S. Capitol Visitor's Center, the National Archives, and the headquarters for an international financial institution in DC. The breadth of the firm's expertise encompasses projects in all sectors, from corporate to hospitals, schools to data centers, courthouses to hotels, and transportation hubs to mixed use developments.

Mr. Pollock is a Design Leader with over 15 years' experience in the field of acoustics, noise and vibration consulting in all areas of construction from healthcare, to K-12, higher education to corporate and government facilities. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Virginia; a LEED accredited professional specializing in Building Design and Construction; and an InfoComm Certified Communications Technology Specialist.

An experienced project manager, he has developed technical capabilities and procedures for all aspects of the built environment that include low voltage systems for Audiovisual/ Telecommunications/ IT / Security Systems and Medical Equipment planning. A frequent presenter, Chris' recent topics include "Best Practices for Acoustical & Technology Design for Broadcast Spaces" and "The impact of high noise level sites with specific review of office, residence and hospitality projects and their solutions."

"We are pleased that even amidst a challenging economy, Cerami has experienced significant growth," said Victoria Cerami, the firm's chief executive officer. "Chris is an excellent addition to our family, allowing us to continue to serve our clients in the DC region with the hands-on technical expertise they have come to expect from a Cerami project."

Cerami & Associates is an international acoustic, audiovisual, and technology design consulting firm which provides services for a wide range of spaces, including corporate and Government facilities, hospitals, schools and universities, museums, laboratories, courthouses, hotels, retail spaces, data centers, and public spaces. The firm advises on sustainable solutions and has consulted on numerous LEED certified projects. Cerami is a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).