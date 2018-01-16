Instructional Designer

Institution: University of Kentucky

Post date: 01/16/2018

Location: Lexington, KY

Job Summary:

This position provides expertise in online course design and outreach for distance learning credit programs. Duties include assisting faculty in the design of online coursework/programs and instructional practices, re-visioning courses and course segments for electronic delivery methods, and working with the DL Manager and Learning Management to develop, schedule, and provide workshops to support faculty IT needs. Position collaborates with the DL Manager, Learning Management, and Strategic Communications to manage and update documents, guidelines, and web resources for student and faculty resource pages. Expertise in instructional design, educational technology, and oral and written communication. Must be well organized and able to work collaboratively and independently. Experience with web content management preferred.



