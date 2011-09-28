In-Stat Releases Blu-ray Shipment Research

Scottsdale, AZ--New In-Stat research forecasts that the number of Blu-ray player units shipped will reach 105 million in 2015.

"DVD players and recorder shipments will decline over the next five years for most regions. By 2015, DVD recorders will be essentially phased out entirely, with only negligible shipments to Japan," said Norm Bogen, VP of digital entertainment. "Blu-ray recorders will replace DVD recorders, and many consumers of recorders will even drop the physical disk media option altogether and instead opt for a player with a large hard drive or a DMS in which to store DLNA-certified and other digital video content."

New research by In-Stat reveals the following:

-BD players shipped to North America in 2010 represented 38 percent of the total Blu-ray player and recorder market.

-Japan accounts for the majority of Blu-ray recorders, and Europe is the main market for DVD recorders.

-At the end of 2010, over 15 percent of Netflix subscribers opted for Blu-ray subscriptions.

-The Chinese market for Blu-ray has been stalled by the lower prices of the local CBHD standard.

The research, Global Blu-ray and DVD Players and Recorders (#IN1104965ME), contains regional breakouts of DVD and Blu-ray player and recorder shipments as well as revenues from 2008 to 2010 and forecasts from 2011 through 2015. Regions include North America, Europe, Japan, and ROW for all players and DVD recorders; and Japan and "Others" for the Blu-ray recorder market.