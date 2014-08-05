Innisfree Brings New In-Store Experience with Digital Technology

Innisfree is a fast-growing cosmetics brand in South Korea. In May 2014, the brand officially tapped into the bustling Taipei Eastern District and successfully built a green concept store that unites with nature. Through the use of CAYIN digital signage solutions, Innisfree hopes to combine nature and technology and further provide customers with a different in-store experience.

Innisfree's video wall

To create an eco-friendly store, Innisfree used a two-story-high living plant wall to design its storefront. Inside the store, they further used the original imported materials from Jeju to create a cozy in-store atmosphere with a strong Jeju cottage style.

To make the brand stand out in the increasingly competitive cosmetics market, Innisfree adopted a 2 × 3 video wall, composed of six 46-inch, 500-nit displays at the shop front. Through the deployment of CAYIN SMP-WEBDUO, a web-based digital signage player, digital content can be played as an extension of natural design and also combine with the in-store Jeju original decorations. Moreover, customers who come into the store can experience and enjoy the unique value of the brand through all of their five senses: sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste.

With the rapid growth of Internet and information technology, the new concept of omni-channel integration has become the crucial challenge for all businesses. Through seamless connections across all available channels such as mobile devices, online platforms, social media, and physical stores, digital signage has become an indispensable medium.