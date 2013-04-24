BTX Now Offering Elite Screens' EPV Projection Screens

Elite Screens has named BTX Technologies (BTX), a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, as a distributor for Elite Screens' Elite Prime Vision (EPV) line of premium fixed- frame and electric projection screens.



For BTX's customers, the EPV line combines image quality with quiet, dependable performance and simple operation for any commercial front-projection video installation.

With a width of 3.5 inches, EPV fixed-frame projection screens offer the thickest, most robust frames available. The line-up includes the Peregrine AcousticPro 4K, which features Elite Screens' AcousticPro1080 acoustically transparent screen material. AcousticPro1080 offers a specialized high-density weave to meet the needs of digital projectors with resolution up to 4K (4096x2160), and eliminates the moiré effect completely. The Peregrine AcousticPro 4K is also available with a curved frame to heighten the sense of immersion for viewers.

EPV electric projection screens are backed by a three-year warranty and are offered in a variety of configurations, including in-ceiling, on-wall, in-cabinet, and on-floor. A wide array of available screen materials includes CineWhite Tension for uniform flatness and MaxWhite FG screen material for enhanced picture quality and viewing angle. Features such as alternating 16:9 HDTV and 2.35:1 CinemaScope projection screen formats and Elite Screens' tubular motor provide simple and quiet operation, while IR/RF remote controls and 5 V to 12 V triggers put users in complete control.

"There is a great demand across every type of front-projection installation for screens that optimize the viewing experience with the highest quality and most consistent images possible," said Kim Robbins, senior marketing manager of BTX Technologies. "With unique features such as the AcousticPro1080 screen material and a variety of configurations, the EPV line is more than ready to meet that demand and we are very excited to have been selected as a distributor for these products."

"Our distribution agreement with BTX allows us to better serve our customers by teaming up with a company that leads in customer service, product knowledge, and value-added distribution," said Jeff Klida, national sales manager CI/Pro AV of Elite Screens. "With premium products such as our EPV line, quality-focused partnerships become especially valuable as we strive to set new price-to-performance benchmarks for our industry."