Prysm Next Generation LPD Videowall Technology

The What: Prysm has unveiled the latest version of its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology. Available for order now, the next generation of Prysm’s LPD videowall technology takes the world’s best large format display solution to a higher level of visual impact.The What Else: The features that distinguish Prysm’s LPD videowall technology include:



•Image Quality - delivers increased resolution and sharpness, uniformity and brightness. New enhanced mode offers 427x320 per tile pixel resolution.

•Versatile – maximizes usable room space with 178 degree viewing angles that ensure content can be seen from anywhere in a room.

•Scalable - allows for videowall sizes and configurations that can be tailored to any indoor environment.

•Sustainable - offers the highest levels of energy efficiency with no consumables or toxic compounds. Runs cool requiring no special HVAC or electrical upgrades.

Prysm LPD videowalls can scale to more than 100 feet in width while maintaining image uniformity over the entire display area. Multiple users can interact simultaneously with Prysm videowalls through touch, motion sensing and their mobile devices.