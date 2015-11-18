InfoComm Membership Elects 2016 Board, Leadership Search Committee Members

InfoComm International has elected its 2016 Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

Julian Phillips, executive vice president at Whitlock, will serve as secretary-treasurer of the board. InfoComm members also elected Jeff Day, CEO at Bluewater Technologies, and Kevin Kelly, president, COO, and owner at Stampede, to the board.



In addition, the Leadership Search Committee appointed Ratnesh Javeri, CTS-D, managing director at Innovative Systems and Solutions to the Board of Directors. Zane Au, CTS-D, LEED AP, Shen Milsom & Wilke, was re-appointed to the Board. Alexis Bryant La Broi, systems consultant at Avitecture Inc., was elected by members to serve on InfoComm's Leadership Search Committee. La Broi has been in the AV industry since 1995.



Members of the InfoComm Board will appoint a director to complete Phillips's current term at the next board meeting later this year. Two additional Leadership Search Committee members will be appointed by the current president of the board, rounding out the new governance of InfoComm for 2016.



"When I was elected to the InfoComm Board in 2013, I was humbled and honored, but uncertain of the contribution I could or should make to the association and the industry as a whole," Phillips said. "I now have four more years to contribute and feel energized and excited about continuing our fantastic work and learning from some of the most talented and committed people I have ever met. I will continue my focus on globalization, customer membership, and AV convergence."



The complete listing of the 2016 InfoComm Board of Directors includes Leadership Search Committee chair Matt Emerson, CTS, CEAVCO Audio Visual Co.; president Craig Janssen, LEED AP, Idibri; president-elect Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Cisco Systems; secretary-treasurer: Julian Phillips, Whitlock; directors Zane Au, CTS-D, LEED AP, Shen Milsom & Wilke, Frank Culotta, CTS, Symco Inc., Maru Gait‡n, Grupo Niza, Ratnesh Javeri, CTS-D, Innovative Systems and Solutions, and Joe Pham, Ph.D., QSC Audio Products.



InfoComm thanked the outgoing chair of the Leadership Search Committee and former president of the InfoComm Board Johanne Belanger, Tourism Toronto, and Board members Deb Britton, K2 Audio; Michael Carter, The Clarient Group; and Sarah Joyce, Electrosonic, for their years of service to the InfoComm Board of Directors.



"Johanne Belanger has been a dedicated leader of InfoComm for several years, dating back to her tenure at Freeman Audio Visual Canada," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO at InfoComm International. "She's been a driving force behind our Women of InfoComm Network Council and a tireless advocate for InfoComm around the world. I also want to thank Deb Britton, Michael Carter, and Sarah Joyce for volunteering their time and energy to the InfoComm board and helping guide the association through this period of growth as the industry we represent has undergone exciting change."