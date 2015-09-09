InfoComm International Names 2015 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship Winner

The International Communications Industries Foundation (ICIF), the foundation of InfoComm International, has named Dean Philip, a junior at the University of South Carolina, as the 2015 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship Award winner.

Dean Philip

"Dean Philip is a great representative of the future of the audiovisual industry," said Ron Camden, president of the Foundation Board. "He is an electrical engineering major who loves everything AV. Dean is fascinated by the creativity of automation and control. Knowing Michael Vergauwen, I know he would be proud that the ICIF Board selected such an enthusiastic young man for this scholarship."



While attending college, Philip has worked for InfoComm member company HP Electronics of Baltimore, MD.

"Dean has been given the responsibility of working with a crew that has completed several large AV and auditorium projects," said HP Electronics president Robert Hewitt. "He not only faced the challenge eagerly, but performed above all expectations."



Philip, who has pursued training from several AV manufacturers, is studying to be an electrical engineer and looks forward to a career in AV.



"I would love to be part of a company that does research and development of new products and can create something truly awe-inspiring," he said.

Philip learned his love of AV from his father, Martin Philip, CTS, vice president of HP Electronics, who taught him the basics of acoustics and signal flow, as well as the inner workings of control systems. He will receive $5,000 from the ICIF to pursue his degree and join the AV industry.



"This scholarship is very special to the ICIF, as it celebrates Michael Vergauwen's career achievements in the AV industry and the leadership role he played within InfoComm International," said Betsy Jaffe, executive director at ICIF. "Though Michael's life was cut tragically short, the annual process of selecting rising stars in the industry for his memorial scholarship keeps his spirit and memory alive — and the industry driving forward."



The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship fosters educational opportunities, enhancing the audiovisual industry's service to the public through scholarships, curriculum development, community engagement, and the promotion of careers in the AV field.