InfoComm Announces 2017 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

InfoComm International has announced the election results for the 2017 InfoComm International Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee (LSC).

Joe Pham, Ph.D., president and CEO of QSC, has been elected secretary-treasurer of the board by InfoComm membership. InfoComm members also elected to the board Laura Moorhead, CTS, president of Blue Sky Integrated Technologies, and Jon Sidwick, vice president of Maverick.

In addition, the Leadership Search Committee appointed Steve Durkee, president of Commercial Products for Milestone AV Technologies, and Rebecca Onchi, director of Technology Solutions at PayPal to the board of directors.

Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, vice president of Technology and Operations for Integrated Audio Systems, was elected by members to serve on InfoComm's Leadership Search Committee.

Two additional LSC members will be appointed by the current president of the board, rounding out the new governance of InfoComm for 2017.

"At the core of InfoComm's success are our members and volunteers," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, executive director and CEO of InfoComm. "And at their core are the dedicated men and women who choose to serve on our Board and Leadership Search Committee. It is a privilege to work with such high-caliber individuals, and I look forward to our new Board with great anticipation and confidence in our continued success."

A complete listing of the 2017 InfoComm board of directors appears below:

LSC Chair: Craig Janssen, LEED AP, Idibri

President: Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Cisco Systems

President-Elect: Julian Phillips, Whitlock

Secretary-Treasurer: Joe Pham, Ph.D., QSC

Directors: Zane Au, CTS-D, LEED AP, Shen Milsom & Wilke; Jeff Day, Bluewater Technologies; Steve Durkee, Milestone AV Technologies; Ratnesh Javeri, CTS-D, Innovative Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Kevin Kelly, Stampede; Laura Moorhead, CTS, Blue Sky Integrated Technologies; Rebecca Onchi, PayPal; and Jon Sidwick, Maverick

InfoComm thanks outgoing chair of the Leadership Search Committee and former president of the InfoComm board Matt Emerson, CTS, CEAVCO Audio Visual Co., and board members Deb Britton, CTS, K2 Audio LLC; Frank Culotta, CTS, Symco; and Maria Gaitan, Grupo Niza, for their years of service to the InfoComm board of directors.