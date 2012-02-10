NFC Bootcamp at DSE 2012

Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) has announced the addition of Near Field Communication: Changing the Digital Signage Value Proposition as a half-day pre-conference educational opportunity.

The NFC Bootcamp, which will run from 9:00 to 12:30 p.m. is one of ten pre-conference educational programs to be presented on Tuesday, March 6, 2012. Presented by OTA Training, the NFC Bootcamp is a special half-day edition of the first nationally standardized Near Field Communication educational series. As the NFC ecosystem begins to mature and moves from payments to more marketing-based applications, there is an increasing desire for business leaders to understand how they can harness the power of NFC to drive brand awareness and increase revenue.

Robert Sabella, President & CEO of OTA Training, which produces the NFC Bootcamp series said, “Near Field Communication will change forever how consumers engage with digital media. There is no better place to come and understand the impact this technology is going to have on the industry then the DSE. We are very pleased to have been asked to be a part of the program this year. It demonstrates the continual commitment that the DSE has in bringing the most important and relevant technology developments to their attendees.”

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “Digital Signage Expo is very pleased to be able to include an immersive session on NFC which has become a “hot button” topic as one of DSE’s pre-conference educational opportunities to allow attendees to explore different facets of the digital signage industry. The NFC workshop complements the half-day Mobile Models You Can Believe In workshop, providing attendees valuable insight into the social-local-mobile landscape and its convergence with digital signage.”