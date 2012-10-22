Shure Adds Portable Charger and Bodypack Power Insert

Shure Incorporated has introduced new rechargeable accessories: the SBC210 Portable Charger and SBC-DC Bodypack Power Insert.

The new solutions offer customers intelligent power management for extended usage times and battery life.

The SBC210 has a compact, rugged design and is available in a convenient desktop unit. Built with a rapid charging function, the portable accessory can charge two SB900 batteries to 50 percent capacity within one hour. A full charge for both batteries can be achieved within three hours. SB900 batteries are compatible with the Shure P9RA and P10R Wireless Bodypack Receivers, the ULX-D Digital Wireless Handheld Transmitters, and the UR5 Portable Diversity Receiver.

Compatible with SB900-powered devices, the SBC-DC Bodypack Power Insert connects to a PS41 power supply for consistent and continuous operation without batteries. The SBC-DC can be used with P9RA and P10R Wireless Bodypack Receivers, the ULXD1 Wireless Bodypack Transmitter, and the UR5 Portable Diversity Receiver.

In designing the SBC210 and SBC-DC, Shure kept the everyday challenges audio professionals face top-of-mind, the company says, enabling the accessories to build on the benefits of the Company's existing rechargeable products. All Shure rechargeable products have precision metering, enabling users to track remaining battery life on the transmitter and receiver displays in hours and minutes-accurate within 15 minutes-for increased reliability and more definitive monitoring. Additionally, Shure's rechargeables combine Lithium-ion chemistry with Shure battery circuitry, resulting in zero memory effect. Batteries can be recharged at any time, and a complete discharge is never necessary.

"Our research showed that, historically, rechargeable products didn't necessarily have the best reputation among audio professionals because of their perceived lack of reliability. We were determined to change that with these new accessories," said Stephen Kohler, director of product marketing, Shure Americas Business Unit. "Because Shure's new solutions provide a highly accurate display of remaining battery life in hours and minutes, users can now have the high level of confidence that they did not have before."