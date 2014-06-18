InfoComm 2014 System Contractor Product Awards: And the Winners Are...

Yesterday afternoon NewBay Media presented trophies to the winners of the 2014 System Contractor NewsInstallation Product Awards at InfoComm. Despite the microphone ironically malfunctioning at an event chock full of audio visual pros, the show continued, bigger and better than last year (see: standing room only).

See below for the full list of winners.

SCN editor Chuck Ansbacher presenting the award for Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Loudspeaker to Stealth Acoustics StingRay's president Paul Hagman and vice president Steve Olszewski.

The Systems Contractor News Installation Product Award winners are:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Loudspeaker

Stealth Acoustics StingRay

Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Microphone/Amplifier

Shure Microflex Wireless System

Most Innovative Audio Processing: Switching/Routing/Transport/Control

Symetrix Radius AEC

Most Innovative Equipment: Rack/AV Furniture/Mounting

Middle Atlantic TechPed

Most Innovative Video Display: LCD/Plasma/OLED/LED

Planar UltraRes Series 84-inch 4K LCD Display

Most Innovative Video Display: Projector

Panasonic PT-DZ870U DLP Projector

Panasonic's Cynthia Pawlowski accepting the award for Most Innovative Video Display: Projector.



Most Innovative Video Display: Projector Screen

Da-Lite UTB Coutour

Most Innovative Video Processing: Switching

RGB Spectrum OmniWall Display Processor

Most Innovative Video Processing: Transport

Matrox Maevex H.264 Encoders and Decoders

Most Innovative Installation Accessory

Wilson Electronics CI 570 Cell Signal Booster

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product: Hardware/Software/Accessory

AVI-SPL Block ME

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product: Furniture

AVTEQ ELT-1500 Elite Series Slimline AV Stand

CEO Rob Sheeley and marketing manager Hailey Klein took home the Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Hardware award for Vaddio GroupSTATION.



Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Hardware

Vaddio GroupSTATION

Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Software [TIE]

WOW Vision Collab8

Mersive Solstice

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: Display

LG 72WX50MF-B Outdoor Open Frame Display

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: Content Driver

Samsung Smart Signage Platform

Most Innovative Automation/Show Control Product

Crestron CP3N 3-Series

Most Innovative Emerging Technologies

Crestron DMCO 7-Series Output Card