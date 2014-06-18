InfoComm 2014 System Contractor Product Awards: And the Winners Are...

Yesterday afternoon NewBay Media presented trophies to the winners of the 2014 System Contractor NewsInstallation Product Awards at InfoComm. Despite the microphone ironically malfunctioning at an event chock full of audio visual pros, the show continued, bigger and better than last year (see: standing room only).
See below for the full list of winners.
SCN editor Chuck Ansbacher presenting the award for Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Loudspeaker to Stealth Acoustics StingRay's president Paul Hagman and vice president Steve Olszewski.
The Systems Contractor News Installation Product Award winners are:
- Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Loudspeaker
- Stealth Acoustics StingRay
Most Innovative Audio Hardware: Microphone/Amplifier
Shure Microflex Wireless System
Most Innovative Audio Processing: Switching/Routing/Transport/Control
Symetrix Radius AEC
Most Innovative Equipment: Rack/AV Furniture/Mounting
Middle Atlantic TechPed
Most Innovative Video Display: LCD/Plasma/OLED/LED
Planar UltraRes Series 84-inch 4K LCD Display
Most Innovative Video Display: Projector
Panasonic PT-DZ870U DLP Projector
Panasonic's Cynthia Pawlowski accepting the award for Most Innovative Video Display: Projector.
Most Innovative Video Display: Projector Screen
Da-Lite UTB Coutour
Most Innovative Video Processing: Switching
RGB Spectrum OmniWall Display Processor
Most Innovative Video Processing: Transport
Matrox Maevex H.264 Encoders and Decoders
Most Innovative Installation Accessory
Wilson Electronics CI 570 Cell Signal Booster
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product: Hardware/Software/Accessory
AVI-SPL Block ME
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product: Furniture
AVTEQ ELT-1500 Elite Series Slimline AV Stand
CEO Rob Sheeley and marketing manager Hailey Klein took home the Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Hardware award for Vaddio GroupSTATION.
Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Hardware
Vaddio GroupSTATION
Most Innovative Collaboration Product: Software [TIE]
WOW Vision Collab8
Mersive Solstice
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: Display
LG 72WX50MF-B Outdoor Open Frame Display
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product: Content Driver
Samsung Smart Signage Platform
Most Innovative Automation/Show Control Product
Crestron CP3N 3-Series
Most Innovative Emerging Technologies
Crestron DMCO 7-Series Output Card