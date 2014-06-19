InfoComm 2014: How Crown Kicked Off AVB's Breakout Year

Crown has announced the brand new DCi-ND AVB amplifier this week at InfoComm 2014. Yes, that’s right, Crown brought us an AVB amplifier. AVB baby!

I’ve been talking all about how this should be the breakout year for AVB—just like I did the year before and even the year before that. And yet, this really might be the year, because as you probably know, Crown/Harman is a big Dante/BLU link shop, so for them to get behind AVB like this is quite impressive.