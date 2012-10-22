Digital Signage at NY Wine & Food Festival

Digital signage technology from LG was front-and-center at The 2012 Food Network New York Wine & Food Festival, presented by FOOD & WINE. The festival, which ran through Sunday, was a blending of gastronomy and innovation thanks to home appliances, home entertainment and digital signage technologies from LG.



In addition to LG’s multi-faceted presence, marked by demonstration kitchens and electronics stations in key festival locations, the LG EzSign TV was featured at “Fun and Fit in the City” at the Festival’s Basketball City (Pier 36) space on the Lower East Side and at the Festival’s West Side Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite at Pier 57.

A turnkey signage solution for SMBs, the edge-lit LT560E EzSign TV offers customizable content running simultaneously with live TV or another external media source, and was used by ShopRite, Manhattan Beer and the Festival’s charity partners to attract attention while delivering messaging to over 5,000 festival attendees each day.

The Festival, now in its fifth year, has raised more than $5 million to benefit the Food Bank for New York City and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. In a variety of ways throughout the Festival, LG supported Share Our Strength, a major philanthropic partner of the Festival that seeks to eradicate child hunger. Both charities used LG's EzSigns in their spaces at Grand Tasting and at “Fun and Fit in the City” to help raise awareness for their work.



As title sponsor of the Festival's Grand Tasting event, ShopRite incorporated LG’s EzSign into its main stage at Pier 57 to display content from their partners and “Potluck” bloggers involved in the event. All day, all-inclusive tickets offered access to culinary demonstrations from top Food Network talent and celebrity chefs, plus samplings of wine & food from NYC's top restaurants and Shop Rite partners making this a popular venue during The Food Network New York Wine & Food Festival.