Meyer Sound Announces Two Promotions for Design Services Members

Prompted by the growth of its digital product line, Meyer Sound has announced promotions for two key Design Services team members. Todd Meier, formerly director of Design Services, has been promoted to the newly created position of Digital Products Manager. Meanwhile, Michael Creason, who had served as a Design Services Associate since 2008, is taking over duties for Meier as Design Services Manager.

“Our engineers have pushed the boundaries of digital audio since as early as 1984 when the first SIM audio analyzer and CP-10 equalizer set a new standard for acoustical measurement and correction,” says Helen Meyer, executive vice president of Meyer Sound. “As we look ahead, it’s important to expand our resources so we can continue the mushrooming growth of our digital efforts in a structured manner, while making sure we are meeting our customers’ project support needs. We are extremely pleased to fill these key positions by drawing on exceptional talents inside our company.”

Todd Meier

As digital products manager, Meier will assume a pivotal role in guiding the continued growth of Meyer Sound’s digital systems, including the D-Mitri® digital audio platform and the development and integration of company software offerings. They range from acoustical prediction, loudspeaker management, system monitoring, and optimization to audio show control. Meier will work closely with R&D, marketing, sales, and technical services departments to identify customer needs, develop new technology solutions, and help ensure customer satisfaction through the product life cycle.



Michael Creason

In his new management role, Creason will lead a Design Services team that works with audio consultants and Meyer Sound dealers to create audio systems that meet or exceed customer requirements for performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. Using the company’s MAPP Online Pro® acoustical prediction program, Design Services supports the full spectrum of sound reinforcement applications, as well as Constellation® acoustic systems and EXP™ cinema systems.

Meier joined Meyer Sound in 1997 with a strong background in theatrical system design. His work includes several major projects in Las Vegas including “O” by Cirque du Soleil® at the Bellagio and Rio’s Masquerade Village. Meier was also a key contributor to sound for productions of Beauty and the Beast (in Toronto and touring) and Ragtime: The Musical. He holds an MFA degree in Sound Design from UCLA.

Michael Creason gained extensive experience in theatrical sound design as an associate collaborating with major Broadway designers before joining Meyer Sound. He served as audio supervisor for Glimmerglass Opera Festival for eight seasons, and designed and mixed a range of productions in the New York City Area. Creason’s Broadway credits include Proof, Take Me Out, Grease, A Chorus Line, The Pajama Game, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?