Atlas Sound Adds Thomas Ahern as Sales Manager

Atlas Sound has added industry veteran Thomas Ahern to its sales team as southeastern regional sales manager.

Thomas has been in the commercial audio industry for over 30 years working in various capacities, most recently as a Communication System Engineer servicing the K-12, higher education, healthcare, and government sectors.

"I could not be more excited about my new position and joining the Atlas Sound family. I have spent many years selling the Atlas Sound products and have come to know the people and the Atlas products as some of the best in the industry. As we see Atlas expand as a manufacture of a more diverse product line, my addition is just another cog in the wheel of a manufacture that has had great success over the past 75 years. I look forward to the challenges of keeping Atlas Sound one of the leaders in the Sound Reinforcement Industry and hope my 30 plus years of experience can assist Loyd and John Ivey and the entire Atlas team achieve success with every goal we set".

"Thomas is the final piece in our sales team puzzle," said vice president of sales, John Ivey. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is incredibly valuable and that will benefit Atlas customers in not only his territory but across the country. Thomas's skill set includes knowledge of new product categories that we are entering this year and we look forward to learning from him and sharing our knowledge with him."

Thomas' territory will include Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.