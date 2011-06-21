Biamp Names Recipients of SynAudCon Scholarships

Orlando, FL--Biamp Systems has announced the 30 winners of the third annual Biamp Education in Audio Scholarship.
The program, in partnership with SynAudCon, provides recipients with an opportunity to further their understanding of basic audio technology. Each winner received a scholarship for a SynAudCon Web-based Training Course of his or her choice.
"This year we received the largest number of nominations since we’ve partnered with SynAudCon,” said Steve Metzger, president, Biamp Systems. "It speaks volumes about the continued growth of our industry and the level of dedication that our customers have to ongoing education. Both Biamp and SynAudCon believe those who strive to provide quality service of the highest level should be encouraged and supported. This scholarship gives those who are motivated to be the best a chance to develop their skills and improve themselves, which, in turn, benefits their company as well.”
Biamp has awarded scholarships to the following individuals:
Patiyuth Glundnim, Product Support Manager, Vichai Training
Eric Picar, Technical Manager, EVI Philippines
Terence Sumpter, Installation Technician II, AVI-SPL
Matt Harkins, Project Engineer, Signet Electronics
Jim Kuemper, Engineer, Sharps AV
Jeff Mersereau, Technician, Dimensional Communications
Kris Daily, Engineer, AVI-SPL
Eric Snider, Engineer, Conference Technologies
Bruno Duarte, Seal Telecom, Brazil
Ricardo Adolfs, Eletro Equip, Brazil
Greg Poole, Engineer, TeL Systems
Pat O'Neal, Field Engineer, Fairchild Communications
Simon Kwong, Engineer, Pro-United Technology and Engineering Ltd
Ming Lam, Engineer, IHD Limited
Adil Ahmadov, Chief Technician, INFINOR LLC
Greg Woodin, Design Engineer, AVI-SPL
Bob Jouannet, QA Manager, Whitlock
Phil Stevens, Project Engineer, AVI-SPL
Jay Padilla, Engineer, Whitlock
Mladen Smit, Project Manager, HUST d.o.o.
Goran Ljesic, Technical Manager, SINCOM d.o.o.
Claron D'Souza, Technical Director, Innovative Systems
Prasanna Subramaniam, Consultant, SpaceMatrix
Torodd Lund, Technical Manager, YIT Building Systems AS
Frode Aardal, Technical Manager, ATEA
Josh Ortega, Design Engineer, Beacon Communications
Kenneth M. Snyder, Field Engineer, Responder Systems Corp.
Joel Floyd, Dir of Engineering, United Visual
Slobodan Paitich, Engineering Manager, AVI-SPL
Vikram Karmveer, Design Engineer, HCL Infosystems LTD.
Biamp regional managers nominated several individuals within their region to receive the scholarship. Recipients were judged on a number of criteria, including the person's drive to become more educated in the future of audio technology.