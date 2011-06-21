Biamp Names Recipients of SynAudCon Scholarships

Orlando, FL--Biamp Systems has announced the 30 winners of the third annual Biamp Education in Audio Scholarship.

The program, in partnership with SynAudCon, provides recipients with an opportunity to further their understanding of basic audio technology. Each winner received a scholarship for a SynAudCon Web-based Training Course of his or her choice.

"This year we received the largest number of nominations since we’ve partnered with SynAudCon,” said Steve Metzger, president, Biamp Systems. "It speaks volumes about the continued growth of our industry and the level of dedication that our customers have to ongoing education. Both Biamp and SynAudCon believe those who strive to provide quality service of the highest level should be encouraged and supported. This scholarship gives those who are motivated to be the best a chance to develop their skills and improve themselves, which, in turn, benefits their company as well.”

Biamp has awarded scholarships to the following individuals:

Patiyuth Glundnim, Product Support Manager, Vichai Training

Eric Picar, Technical Manager, EVI Philippines

Terence Sumpter, Installation Technician II, AVI-SPL

Matt Harkins, Project Engineer, Signet Electronics

Jim Kuemper, Engineer, Sharps AV

Jeff Mersereau, Technician, Dimensional Communications

Kris Daily, Engineer, AVI-SPL

Eric Snider, Engineer, Conference Technologies

Bruno Duarte, Seal Telecom, Brazil

Ricardo Adolfs, Eletro Equip, Brazil

Greg Poole, Engineer, TeL Systems

Pat O'Neal, Field Engineer, Fairchild Communications

Simon Kwong, Engineer, Pro-United Technology and Engineering Ltd

Ming Lam, Engineer, IHD Limited

Adil Ahmadov, Chief Technician, INFINOR LLC

Greg Woodin, Design Engineer, AVI-SPL

Bob Jouannet, QA Manager, Whitlock

Phil Stevens, Project Engineer, AVI-SPL

Jay Padilla, Engineer, Whitlock

Mladen Smit, Project Manager, HUST d.o.o.

Goran Ljesic, Technical Manager, SINCOM d.o.o.

Claron D'Souza, Technical Director, Innovative Systems

Prasanna Subramaniam, Consultant, SpaceMatrix

Torodd Lund, Technical Manager, YIT Building Systems AS

Frode Aardal, Technical Manager, ATEA

Josh Ortega, Design Engineer, Beacon Communications

Kenneth M. Snyder, Field Engineer, Responder Systems Corp.

Joel Floyd, Dir of Engineering, United Visual

Slobodan Paitich, Engineering Manager, AVI-SPL

Vikram Karmveer, Design Engineer, HCL Infosystems LTD.

Biamp regional managers nominated several individuals within their region to receive the scholarship. Recipients were judged on a number of criteria, including the person's drive to become more educated in the future of audio technology.