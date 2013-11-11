Crestron Debuts Energy-Saving Smart Automation Solution

The What: Crestron has released its new GLS-OIR-C-CN occupancy sensors, ideal for conference rooms, hallways, and private offices.





The GLS-OIR-C-CN is a highly accurate occupancy sensor designed to reduce energy costs and enhance the automation capabilities of Crestron lighting and environmental systems.

The What Else: Powered by Passive Infrared (PIR) technology, GLS-OIR-C-CN sensors are not susceptible to vibrations in the environment, reducing false occupancy activations due to nearby foot traffic, HVAC systems, or other local activity. According to the company, these new sensors provide the most cost-effective solution for customers to realize the energy-saving benefits of lighting and environmental automation.

At less than 1-inch high when installed, the GLS-OIR-C-CN blends into any ceiling, helping you deliver enhanced automation systems that keep a low-profile.

Thanks to the available IR Remote, there's no need for a laptop or programmer to setup and adjust each sensor. Just aim the remote at the GLS-OIR-C-CN to adjust sensitivity for vacancy and occupancy states, timeout, and Cresnet ID.