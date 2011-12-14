Mark’s Chooses ADFLOW for Storewide Digital Signage

Mark’s has selected ADFLOW Networks as its digital signage provider for all store redesign initiatives. Mark’s is incorporating multiple in-store digital displays — both passive and interactive — into its new store design. The new shopping environment features dynamic digital media throughout strategic areas of the store.

Mediavation, Mark’s long-standing agency partner, is the driving force behind this initiative and the key creator of the in-store digital media strategy and content creation. Mediavation recommended ADFLOW Networks to help them achieve their vision for Mark’s.

“After much due diligence, Marks and Mediavation decided to partner with ADFLOW Networks to provide a unique in-store digital signage solution, mainly because of ADFLOW’s years of experience and proven expertise,” said Joseph Levy, president of Montréal-based Mediavation.

“We felt that ADFLOW had a powerful and flexible system that allowed us to seamlessly integrate our multi-platform in-store digital signage strategy,” added Tom Ranieri, AVP Store Design at Mark’s in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Mark’s strategy is comprised of Four (Plus One) points of focus: brand enhancement, in-store customer experience, customer education and driving sales. The (Plus One) point of focus is on driving traffic to the website, community outreach and staff training via the interactive displays.

Mark’s new in-store digital media network consists of large-format screens mounted in prominent locations throughout the store to create a targeted ambience. The new stores also offer touch-enabled, interactive LCD displays called Touch Point that both educate and entertain Mark’s customers, while informing them about the benefits of Mark’s products. The final digital media element, located behind the point-of-sale counter, is an LCD Video Wall that displays high-resolution brand enhancement content spanning all four displays, making it easily visible from anywhere in the store.

“Retailers today are looking for new and more effective ways to promote their brand, educate and entertain customers and drive sales,” said Mike Abbott, president of ADFLOW Networks, Burlington, Ontario, Canada. With their new in-store concept, Mark’s, together with Mediavation, are leading the way by creating a unique and engaging shopping experience.”