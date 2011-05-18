Xantech Introduces New Power Amplifier

Xantech has introduced its CA1250 power amplifier, a 2U rack mountable six-zone/12-channel, bridgeable audio amplifier.
- The CA1250 power amplifier.
- “Based on our success with digital amplification in our award-winning Digital Delivery System and new MX88 multi-zone AV controller, it’s natural to bring the efficiency and performance benefits of this technology to commercial installations," said Graham Hallett, president of Xantech. "The new CA1250 represents hybrid innovation in the field of commercial amplifiers, mating the convenience of 70 and 100 Volt distribution topology with the efficiency and stability of advanced Class-D amplification. It provides system installers with a uniquely versatile multi-zone amplification solution for any commercial/industrial application.”
- Each zone is independently switchable between its zone-specific stereo inputs and a mono global audio balanced input for public address/paging applications. Each zone is also independently bridgeable to a single mono output for single speaker use or higher output power, and is independently controllable via RS232, IR and voltage trigger lines. The unit also features selectable 70V and 100V constant voltage output taps for use with compatible (70V or 100V) loudspeakers or four-Ohm/eight-Ohm loads, making it versatile for any commercial/industrial application.
- The CA1250 features an independently switchable -20dB Limiter and independent MUTE trigger inputs (activated by +3 to +30V DC) for each zone. Individual Trigger Outputs (+12V DC) indicate the “on” status of each zone. The unit has front panel “zone on” and “zone overload” indicators, as well as Master Global Trigger In (+3 to +30V DC) and Trigger Out (+12V DC); detachable screw-terminal connectors for Global Balanced Audio Input/Output, IR, Sense and Speaker Outputs; and 120V/240V AC selector switch. The CA1250 is rack-mountable, with removable rack ears included. With full bi-directional serial protocol, all aspects of the CA1250 can be controlled by any Xantech touch panel control system.