Iluminar Announces Training for Lighting

- Responding to a growing need for training on proper lighting to aid in surveillance, Iluminar, a specialist manufacturer and supplier of infrared (IR) and white light illuminators, is pleased to announce its certified, 'one-to-one' training offering on LED lighting products.
- Iluminar's training course is free of charge and the content covers:
- How to specify LED lighting and maximize night-time CCTV surveillance effectiveness
- How to support cameras with crisp, clear and even illumination
- The application of infrared vs. white light, and why separate illumination is more effective than an integrated LED lights camera.
- "Customers across the globe have come to rely on Iluminar for supplying high-performance, high-quality and reliable lighting solutions and great customer service," said Eddie Reynolds, president and CEO of Iluminar. "Now, we are extending that ethos by offering customers Iluminar-certified one-to-one training on the specification and installation of LED lighting products."
- Installers, specifiers, consultants, and end-users who would like to learn more about how LED lighting can dramatically improve nighttime camera surveillance imaging can register for Iluminar’s WebEx based training course by emailing sales@iluminarinc.com.