IHSE VGA 8x1 CPU Switch Converter

IHSE USA, a global provider of ultra-fast and secure KVM matrix switch and extender solutions for broadcast related environments and government agencies announced the new 484 Series VGA 8 x 1 CPU Switch/Converter allowing up to 8 VGA CPU sources to be connected and switched through a single DVI extension port.

The extension port can be connected directly to a workstation receiver or attached to one of the IHSE tera enterprise or tera compact matrix switch ports for distributed access. The 484 CPU switch is a 1RU 8-port VGA KVM switch providing high-resolution output up to 1920 x 1200. Two models are available; L484-8VECWR for cat-x and L484-8VESWR for fiber. These units are ideal as a cost-savings solution for classrooms, control centers and digital signage applications where you need to maintain and share legacy analog sources without taking up multiple ports of a KVM matrix switch.