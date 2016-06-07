IHSE USA Adds Browser-Based KVM Matrix Control Using HRS System Solutions

IHSE USA today has formed a partnership with High Resolution Systems (HRS) to bring browser-based control to the Draco tera enterprise and Draco tera compact series of high-performance KVM matrix switchers. The partnership has resulted in a combination of products to create the latest in browser-based KVM control systems for matrix switching. IHSE will demonstrate the newly developed control interface with its Draco Tactical deployable VKM-DS package during InfoComm 2016 June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth C4838.

"IHSE recognizes the need to bring common web-based user-control functions normally found in an audiovisual environment to KVM switching, and we see HRS as a perfect fit for customers who want solutions that are cost-effective and simple to set up," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "We partnered with HRS on an initial development project to support our Draco Tactical VKM-DS based on ease of setup, cost factors, and an adaptable API command structure."

The partnership was prompted by the necessity of mobility in contemporary professional AV technology solutions, and web-browser interfaces are widely established, understood, and valued by most end users in a range of professional command-and-control environments. No matter what the matrix size, browser-based access and control requires minimal computer hardware and user training. Users with basic knowledge of web interfaces can easily handle configuration parameters such as adding and deleting resource devices, configuring basic source sharing, and assigning user names and passwords.

Designed around IHSE's Draco tera enterprise and Draco tera compact series of matrix hardware and HRS' Enterprise 10 system server (10ss), the joint solution lets users control and manage KVM systems via a variety of browser-enabled devices. Because the software that handles system configurations and management resides on the access system's integral web server, there is no need for a dedicated workstation. A browser-based system means users can carry out configurations, administration tasks, and operational interaction such as creating reports, handling alarms, and adding or deleting users from any compatible device on the network.

HRS' Enterprise 10ss is a multicore control server designed to run an entire facility on a customized, embedded version of Linux. It hosts 10 systems controlling A/V equipment over an existing TCP/IP network. The scalable system uses link aggregation, which combines multiple network connections in parallel to increase throughput beyond what a single connection could sustain and to provide redundancy in case one of the links should fail. The Server Manager engine, which runs on standard port 80 for any web browser to access, manages the high-level areas of the server.

"HRS is passionate about developing professional A/V control-system software and solutions that make a difference in people's daily business lives. That's why we are excited to partner with IHSE, a market leader in KVM technology, to bring to market KVM with integrated control and operation," said Drew Taylor, HRS director of business development. "Whether for tactical deployments or large, installed KVM environments, IHSE has the backbone technology to make this work, while HRS provides the front-end user interface for control and operation."

IHSE's Draco tera enterprise matrix systems come in port sizes ranging from 48 to 576. They support video formats via DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and SDI as well as other data formats via USB-HID, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, digital audio, analog audio, and RS232/422. Video resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 hertz can be routed via Cat5e/6/7 or optical fiber. The Draco tera compact matrix systems range in port sizes from eight to 80 and support the same range of video and data standards and interfaces. Both series can be controlled via the HRS control-management software.