IEWC Acquires Argosy Components Ltd.

- IEWC has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquireUK-based Argosy Components Limited. Since 1984, Argosy has been a leading distributor within the broadcast and communications industries, offering up global delivery of high quality products and components with a strong customer service.
- With locations in England, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur, Argosy’s mission has always been to provide a premier customer service experience regardless of the application, scope, or location. Argosy’s established relationships with some of the industry’s most renowned manufacturers such as ADC, Belden, Draka, Neutrik, Amphenol, Fujitsu, and Percon have helped to cement Argosy as a premier partner within the broadcast and communications industries. Most notably, Argosy is considered the top TV studio installations materials supplier in Europe with clients such as BBC, Sky, ITV, MTV, NBC, Al Jazeera, and Discovery.
- This investment in Argosy enhances IEWC’s ongoing global commitment to the Broadcast & Communications industry, in addition to expanding IEWC’s reach within the UK, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. Roger Caynor, IEWC’s VP of Broadcast & Communications, commented, “As IEWC continues to strengthen its investments within the broadcast and communications industries, choosing partners and solutions that will truly enhance the IEWC customer experience has been of the utmost importance. With Argosy, their proven track record with supplier partners and customers will allow IEWC to continue to raise the bar on our offered solutions.”