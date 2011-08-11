D-Tools Opens Customer Support Portal

Concard, CA--D-Tools has launched a new Customer Support Portal for users of D-Tools' System Integrator software.

This new Customer Support portal will give D-Tools customers another avenue to communicate with the D-Tools Support team and get answers to their questions and issues in a web-based environment.

Key features of the D-Tools Customer Support Portal include: the ability to track and review individual and organization wide customer support tickets, re-open closed tickets, reply to tickets, or submit new tickets, as well as an up-to-date Knowledge Base which will include key information, solutions, and time-saving tips for SI4, SI5, and SIx. The new portal is located at helpdesk.d-tools.com.

D-Tools System Integrator is a fully integrated software package that ties together the entire system integration process into one solution. D-Tools SI's data-driven processes enable system integrators to generate accurate proposals and system designs. With the new Support Portal, customers needing assistance will have access to a variety of D-Tools resources and a valuable knowledge base as well as the means to contact the D-Tools support team directly.

"We are pleased and excited about the launch of our new portal," said Adam Stone, president and CEO of D-Tools. "With this new platform, our users will have access to valuable D-Tools resources to help resolve any issues they encounter. We are dedicated to providing our users with the necessary tools to help maximize their use of our software to enhance their bottom line and our new customer portal is no exception."