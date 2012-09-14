Seneca Introduces HD1.3 Media Player for Digital Signage

Seneca’s new HD1.3 media player is now available for volume shipment. The HD1.3 media player is designed to fill a need in the digital signage market for a high performance and HD-capable system in an ultra small form factor. Engineered to stand only 1.3 inches tall, and supporting a full range of Intel processors, the media player uses performance tested thermal management technology to allow the HD1.3 media player to operate in confined spaces or high-temperature environments.

“With the growth and evolving deployment models in the digital signage market, we determined that there is an unmet need for an incredibly small form factor system that provides exceptional performance, in a variety of operating conditions,” said Steve Maser, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Seneca.

Notable features include:

2nd and 3rd generation Intel Core i3-i7 processors with integrated Intel graphics up to HD4000

Flexible configurations including solid state drives for faster and more reliable performance

Wi-Fi and TV Tuner options