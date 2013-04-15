Matrox Avio F125 High Performance Dual Video KVM Extenders

The What: Matrox Graphics announced Matrox Avio F125, a fiber-optic KVM extender which separates dual HD video, keyboard, mouse, stereo analog audio, and USB 2.0 devices from a workstation.

The What Else: Avio F125 features flexible connectivity options. Its transmitter/receiver pair extends two single-link DVI (2x1920x1200) or one dual-link DVI (2560x1600 or 4096x2160) video, and multiple high-speed USB 2.0 compliant devices from the host computer by up to 400 m (1312 ft) over multimode cable and 4 km (2.5 mi) over single-mode cable. Avio F125 stands out for its ability to transmit all signals with zero compression and zero latency on a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. Designed for high-performance environments, Avio F125 delivers fluid graphics and video playback making it ideal for broadcast, post production, Pro A/V, industrial process control, oil and gas, 3D design and visualization, and military environments.