IAVI Adds Distribution Center in Utah

International Audio Visual Inc., a global distributor of Professional A/V products and solutions, announced the grand opening of a new distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new facility will serve as a strategic hub for customers in the west and enable IAVI to service 97 percent of the country with 2-day delivery via standard transit ground. The expansion is being put in place to afford customers faster delivery times, reduced rates and more efficient order fulfillment to meet ever growing needs.

The Florida based company handles distribution for some of the biggest names in A/V

“IAVI’s growth over the past 18 months is a direct result of the support and loyalty of our customers,” said Michael Arencibia, of Operations at IAVI. “We are thrilled that we can now service almost 100 percent of the contiguous United States with 2-day shipping, and our West Coast customers will now enjoy the same fast and efficient service as our Midwest and East Coast customers. We’ll continue to explore more ways to better serve our customers with upgraded programs and best-in-class customer service.”

The company’s hopes are that the new facility in Utah be instrumental in meeting the demands of their current and future growth.